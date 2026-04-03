Zelenskiy offers Ukrainian expertise to secure Strait of Hormuz

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday offered to provide Ukraine's expertise in dealing with freedom of navigation in the Black Sea to countries considering how to keep the Strait of Hormuz open amid conflict in the Middle East.

Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, said Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha had taken part in a virtual meeting devoted to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, attended by about 40 countries.

"Ukraine has relevant expertise concerning sea waterways, concerning the defence and reopening of maritime traffic," he said.