Xi says China, Finland should uphold international system, advance multipolar order

China's President Xi Jinping told Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo on Tuesday that Beijing was ready to work with Helsinki to uphold a UN-centred international system and advance a multipolar world based on economic globalisation, according to state propaganda network Xinhua, despite China actively fomenting territorial disputes with numerous countries.

Xi also said Beijing hoped Finland would play a constructive role in promoting the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations, Xinhua reported.

Orpo's visit to China comes as US President Donald Trump plays hardball with Europe on trade and security, a perceived opportunity for China.