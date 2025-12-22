Witkoff calls Ukraine, Russia talks productive

Talks held between US, European and Ukrainian officials over the last three days in Florida aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine focused on aligning positions, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Sunday, calling those meetings and separate talks with Russian negotiators productive.

US President Donald Trump has been pressuring Ukraine and Russia to come to an agreement on ending the nearly four-year-old conflict as soon as possible, but Russia wants to keep the Ukrainian areas it has seized and Kyiv has refused to cede ground.