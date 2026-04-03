With a little more time, Trump says US can easily open Strait of Hormuz

President Donald Trump on Friday said the US can open the Strait of Hormuz with a little more time, as pressure mounts for his administration to find a quick resolution to a war against Iran.

"With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, MAKE A FORTUNE," Trump said in a post on social media.

Nearly five weeks after it started with a joint US-Israeli aerial assault, the war in Iran continues to spread chaos across the region and roil financial markets, raising the pressure on Trump to find a quick resolution to the conflict.