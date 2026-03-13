Why haven’t the Houthis, Iran’s terrorist allies in Yemen, stepped into the war? 

Iran's Shi'ite allies in Lebanon and Iraq have joined the war in the region unleashed by US and Israeli strikes on Tehran. But Yemen's Houthi terrorist group, heavily armed and capable of striking Persian Gulf neighbours and causing major disruption to maritime navigation around the Arabian Peninsula, have not yet entered the fray.

Here is a look at why that might be:

Who are the Houthis?

The Houthis are a military, political and religious movement led by the Houthi family and based in northern Yemen. They adhere to the Zaydi sect of Shi'ite Islam.

The Houthis have a history of fighting guerrilla wars with the Yemeni army but expanded their power and built closer ties with Iran after the 2011 "Arab Spring" protests.

Seizing on instability in the country, the group captured the Yemeni capital Sanaa in 2014.