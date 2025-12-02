White House says admiral approved "lawful" second strike on boat from Venezuela

The White House said on Monday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized an admiral to conduct multiple strikes on a vessel from Venezuela carrying illegal narcotics in September.

The Washington Post had reported that a second strike was ordered to take out two survivors from the initial strike and to comply with an order by Hegseth that everyone be killed. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would not have wanted a second strike on the boat and said Hegseth denied giving such an order.