VIDEO | China showcases anti-ship missile launch on destroyer

China's state media has hinted at the wider deployment of one of its most closely watched weapons, the YJ-20 hypersonic anti-ship missile.

CCTV's military channel and the state-backed Global Times tabloid on Wednesday highlighted footage of a Type 052D destroyer firing one of the YJ-20 missiles — a weapon unveiled at a military parade in Beijing last September.

The missile is known to have been deployed on its large Type-055 cruisers, but the footage marks the first time it has been seen on a Type 052 vessel, the Global Times reported.