US Navy unveils upgraded MK 38 30mm autocannon system

The US Navy, via the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), has unveiled the latest iteration of its MK 38 close-in defence autocannon system.

The Mod 4 is the latest version of the MK 38 family. It fully integrates the gun with the Lockheed Martin Aegis combat system and strengthens defence against unmanned aerial systems and high-speed, manoeuvrable unmanned surface vehicles.

The Mod 4 also delivers the weapon’s first calibre increase in more than 30 years, from 25mm to 30mm.