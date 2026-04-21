US Navy to arm warships with Patriot missiles for the first time

The US Government has awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin for the development, integration, and testing of the Patriot PAC-3 missile segment enhancement (MSE) into the Aegis combat system.

This move introduces the US Navy as a user of the technology, which is currently utilised by the US Army and 16 partner nations.

The company reported that the agreement builds upon a framework established with the US Department of War (Department of Defense) to accelerate the production and delivery of the interceptors. Lockheed Martin indicated it intends to deliver a record number of the missiles during 2026.