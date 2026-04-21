US Navy to arm warships with Patriot missiles for the first time

The US Government has awarded a contract to Lockheed Martin for the development, integration, and testing of the Patriot PAC-3 missile segment enhancement (MSE) into the Aegis combat system.
This move introduces the US Navy as a user of the technology, which is currently utilised by the US Army and 16 partner nations.
The company reported that the agreement builds upon a framework established with the US Department of War (Department of Defense) to accelerate the production and delivery of the interceptors. Lockheed Martin indicated it intends to deliver a record number of the missiles during 2026.
Before receiving government funding, the company said it made internal investments to integrate the missile with Aegis and the MK41 vertical launching system. These efforts were conducted to align with Department of War priorities for maritime defence.
The technology uses a "hit-to-kill" mechanism designed to deliver higher kinetic energy on targets than standard blast fragmentation methods. Lockheed Martin reported the missile is capable of engaging ballistic and cruise missiles, alongside hypersonic and other airborne threats.
Chandra Marshall, Vice President of Multi-Domain Combat Solutions at Lockheed Martin, explained the integration allows the combat system to engage threats at multiple layers. This capability is intended to provide a more comprehensive defence for personnel operating in contested environments.