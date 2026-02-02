US Navy taps L3Harris for precision-strike system development

Defense contractor L3Harris Technologies said on Friday it had secured a US Navy deal to develop Red Wolf vehicles for the Marine Corps' precision-strike programme.

The Red Wolf is a long-range, precision-strike missile capable of hitting moving targets including ships at distances beyond 200 nautical miles.

"Our proven Red Wolf system can bring affordable mass to the Marines' arsenal of advanced munitions within the timeline US officials have outlined to support the most lethal fighting force in the world," said CEO Christopher Kubasik of L3Harris.