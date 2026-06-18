US Navy demonstrates new dual-use laser system

US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) scientists have successfully demonstrated a dual-use laser system capable of wirelessly transmitting power over long distances and rapidly transitioning to perform defensive missions.
Sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment and supported by the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund, the demonstration showed how a fielded laser system could provide remote power delivery while maintaining its original mission as a directed-energy defence capability.
The demonstration was conducted in partnership with Boeing and the DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center and with collaboration across US Navy, US Marine Corps and US Army stakeholders.
Using a trailer-mounted laser positioned across an airfield, researchers transmitted power from a standard military vehicle to specialised receivers at a remote location. The same laser system then transitioned without delay to address a simulated aerial threat, proving its ability to perform both missions without interrupting operations.
"We demonstrated that the same laser used to beam power remotely can immediately transition to counter a drone threat, giving marines and soldiers greater flexibility without changing their operational footprint," said Dr Alex Grede, NRL Electrical Engineer.
The navy said that unlike previous power beaming demonstrations conducted in highly controlled desert conditions, this test focused on realistic field environments and adverse atmospheric conditions, helping identify technical improvements required for operational use.
The team continued testing through severe weather, including snowfall approaching whiteout conditions, until visibility nearly disappeared, all while collecting critical data for future system refinement.
The navy added that the demonstration also highlighted the importance of joint-service collaboration. While the NRL continues developing the technology for naval applications, US Army operational requirements helped shape the field test, particularly for expeditionary power scenarios where replacing fuel-dependent generators could improve logistics and survivability.
Researchers said the next phase includes additional demonstrations with marines, soldiers and sailors gathering direct user feedback and tailoring the system for operational needs.