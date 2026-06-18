US Navy demonstrates new dual-use laser system

US Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) scientists have successfully demonstrated a dual-use laser system capable of wirelessly transmitting power over long distances and rapidly transitioning to perform defensive missions.

Sponsored by the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment and supported by the Operational Energy Capability Improvement Fund, the demonstration showed how a fielded laser system could provide remote power delivery while maintaining its original mission as a directed-energy defence capability.

The demonstration was conducted in partnership with Boeing and the DEVCOM Ground Vehicle Systems Center and with collaboration across US Navy, US Marine Corps and US Army stakeholders.