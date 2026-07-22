US Navy awards $70m contract for delivery of new cruise missiles to allied nations

The US Navy has selected CoAspire's rapidly adaptable affordable cruise missile-extended range (RAACM-ER) ground-launched variant for its new Coalition Heterogenous Affordable Offensive Strike (CHAOS) program.

Under a US$70 million prototype other transactional agreement with CMG Networks on behalf of Naval Aviation Systems Consortium, CoAspire will design, build, test, and deliver a ground-launched, mid-range cruise missile system that can attack both land-based and moving maritime targets.

CoAspire said the end-use foreign military sale customers are US allies and coalition partners needing an affordable yet highly effective maritime strike weapon that can be easily manufactured at scale.