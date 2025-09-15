US deploys Typhon missile system to Japan, fuelling Asian arms race

The United States on Monday showcased its Typhon intermediate-range missile system in Japan for the first time, underscoring Washington and Tokyo's growing willingness to field weapons that Beijing has condemned as destabilising.

The land-based launcher, capable of firing Tomahawk cruise missiles with enough range to strike China's eastern seaboard or parts of Russia from Japan, will feature in the annual “Resolute Dragon” exercise. The two-week drill involves 20,000 Japanese and US troops, along with warships and missile batteries.