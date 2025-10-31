Ukraine says Russia is using missile that caused US nuclear treaty exit

Russia has in recent months attacked Ukraine with a cruise missile whose secret development prompted Donald Trump to abandon a nuclear arms control pact with Moscow in his first term as US president, Ukraine’s foreign minister said.

Andrii Sybiha’s comments are the first confirmation that Russia has used the ground-launched 9M729 missile in combat — in Ukraine or elsewhere.

Russia has fired the missile at Ukraine 23 times since August, a second senior Ukrainian official told Reuters. Ukraine also recorded two launches of the 9M729 by Russia in 2022, the source said.

Russia’s defence ministry did not immediately reply to a written request for comment.