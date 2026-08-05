UK officials: Russia arming its submarines with counter-drone systems

UK Defence Intelligence recently published satellite images of what it said were Russian submarines that have been fitted with counter-unmanned aerial systems (counter-UAS) cages.

The agency said that counter-UAS cages have been fitted on three of the four Kilo-class diesel-electric submarines currently assigned to the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet in response to recent long-range drone strikes being conducted by Ukraine.

The cages have covered the submarines' conning towers, which would remain exposed as they are above the waterline whenever the boats are submerged while in port.