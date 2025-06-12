UAE builder selects electronic warfare systems supplier for future Kuwaiti missile boats

UAE naval shipbuilder the Edge Group and defence electronics specialist the ELT Group have entered into an agreement regarding the supply of electronic warfare (EW) systems for a new class of missile-capable patrol vessels that the Edge Group is building for the Kuwait Naval Force.
The signing of the strategic cooperation letter between the two companies for the supply of the EW systems came less than four months following the signing of a letter of intent.
As part of the agreement, the EDGE Group and the ELT Group will also study the viability of establishing a joint venture company in the UAE to facilitate the supply of the said systems.
The Edge Group, through its Abu Dhabi Ship Building business unit, will be the build subcontractor for the Kuwaiti missile boat program.
The boats will be based on the Falaj 3-class offshore patrol vessels and will be tailored to meet Kuwait’s operational requirements.