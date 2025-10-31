Trump's nuclear test order poised to unleash billions for defence suppliers

President Donald Trump's order for the Defense Department to start testing nuclear weapons could lead to billions of dollars’ worth of contracts for a handful of specialised companies that dominate the United States’ nuclear weapons infrastructure.

The Trump announcement Wednesday night from South Korea ordered the Department of Defense to "immediately" start testing nuclear weapons, something the United States has not done since 1992.

The US nuclear arsenal consists of land-launched nuclear missiles, nuclear missile-armed submarines and aircraft with nuclear bombs and missiles. It was unclear which portion of the arsenal Trump wanted to test.