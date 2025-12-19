TKMS signs largest torpedo supply contract in company history

TKMS and the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) have signed a framework agreement for the delivery of DM2A5 heavyweight torpedoes.
The contract includes the development, production, and delivery of the weapons along with associated equipment for the 212CD class submarines.
TKMS said the order represents the largest torpedo contract in the history of the group.
Michael Ozegowski, Executive Vice President of the Atlas Elektronik segment, stated that the DM2A5 will significantly enhance the capabilities of the 212CD class and contribute to the security of Germany and its partners.
The DM2A5 was developed using software-defined defence, allowing for rapid adaptation to new threats. It features a modular, battery-based electric propulsion system designed for high speed and long range with a low acoustic signature.
The torpedo is equipped with advanced digital sonar for multi-target scenarios and complex environments. A fibre optic connection to the carrier platform ensures high data rates and precise navigation and control.