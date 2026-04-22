Technology firm reports successful test firing of laser weapon from US Navy aircraft carrier

Defence technology firm AeroVironment (AV) has reported the successful demonstration of its palletised laser weapon system (LWS) aboard the US Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush.

The company said the test firing of the LWS was conducted in October 2025 in collaboration with the US Navy and the US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.

During the live-fire event, the palletised high energy laser system tracked, engaged, and neutralised multiple target drones. AV said this demonstration validated that the LWS is platform-agnostic, seamlessly transitioning from fixed-site and land-based mobile platforms to seagoing platforms.