Taiwan targets 2028 delivery for new US-built torpedoes

The US has reportedly extended the delivery timeline to 2030, as manufacture of new Mark 48 torpedoes needs to be restarted after having earlier ceased in 1996.

The MND budget proposal nonetheless states that the government will work towards ensuring that the allotted stocks will be handed over by 2028.

The ROCN expects to field new examples of the Mark 48 to replace the ageing AEG SUT 264 weapons that were acquired along with two Hai Lung-class diesel-electric submarines as part of a package during the late 1980s. Both submarines are still in Taiwanese service.