Swedish Navy commissions German firm for naval weapon systems

The Swedish Navy has commissioned Rheinmetall to supply eight close-in weapon systems (CIWS) to be used as primary armament on its fleet. These systems are intended for installation on the new CB90 fast military assault craft.

The first order under the framework agreement is valued at approximately €63 million ($68 million) and was placed in February 2026. Delivery of the initial system is scheduled to take place by February 2028.

The agreement has a term of four years and covers the supply of 30 mm calibre training ammunition. It also includes spare parts and services as part of the maritime defence contract.