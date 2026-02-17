Swedish Navy commissions German firm for naval weapon systems

The Swedish Navy has commissioned Rheinmetall to supply eight close-in weapon systems (CIWS) to be used as primary armament on its fleet. These systems are intended for installation on the new CB90 fast military assault craft.
The first order under the framework agreement is valued at approximately €63 million ($68 million) and was placed in February 2026. Delivery of the initial system is scheduled to take place by February 2028.
The agreement has a term of four years and covers the supply of 30 mm calibre training ammunition. It also includes spare parts and services as part of the maritime defence contract.
Rheinmetall stated the contract includes an option for the navy to acquire up to 29 additional weapon systems. The specific system is a remote-controlled naval light gun developed for close-range defence.
The CIWS utilizes daylight cameras, infrared sensors, and a laser rangefinder for targeting operations. It is capable of automatic target detection and can track multiple targets simultaneously.
The revolver cannon features a nominal maximum rate of fire of 1,100 rounds per minute. Rheinmetall said the weapon is effective against air targets such as drones due to its integrated airburst capability.
The system is designed with a low silhouette and a compact stealth profile. These features are intended to make the weapon more difficult for enemy sensors to detect.