Sweden places $162m order with Saab for remote weapon stations

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for its remote weapon station (RWS) system. The order value is approximately SEK1.5 billion ($162 million) and deliveries will take place between 2026 and 2028.

The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The FMV order will serve the Swedish Army and the "Amphibious Battalion 2030" initiative. This is an ongoing defence project aimed at developing the future amphibious forces within the Swedish Armed Forces.