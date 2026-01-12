Sweden places $162m order with Saab for remote weapon stations

Saab has received an order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for its remote weapon station (RWS) system. The order value is approximately SEK1.5 billion ($162 million) and deliveries will take place between 2026 and 2028.
The order was booked in the fourth quarter of 2025.
The FMV order will serve the Swedish Army and the "Amphibious Battalion 2030" initiative. This is an ongoing defence project aimed at developing the future amphibious forces within the Swedish Armed Forces.
Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance, stated that the RWS was selected as a crucial part of the future capabilities for the Swedish amphibious forces and the Swedish Army. He noted that the stations are intended to enhance operational effectiveness.
Saab described the RWS as a fully stabilised, remotely operated dual-weapon station that offers accuracy while on the move. It can be mounted on naval vessels, land vehicles, or stationary defence positions.
The FMV order includes a new aerial response version of the RWS. This system is equipped with a 30x113 mm M230LF Bushmaster chain gun as its primary weapon to provide anti-drone (C-UAS) capability.