Sunita Tools acquires majority stake in naval defence firm Avisan Group

Mumbai-based engineering firm Sunita Tools has acquired a majority stake in the Avisan Group, comprising Avisan Global Tech Private and Avisan Engineering Enterprises. The move marks the company's entry into the naval and shipbuilding sectors of the defence industry.

Avisan Group specialises in weapons installation, shipbuilding, ship retrofitting, and other aspects of naval defence. The group reported combined sales of over INR62.7 million ($740,000) in the 2025 fiscal year and currently holds an order book valued at over INR205.3 million.