Sunita Tools acquires majority stake in naval defence firm Avisan Group

Mumbai-based engineering firm Sunita Tools has acquired a majority stake in the Avisan Group, comprising Avisan Global Tech Private and Avisan Engineering Enterprises. The move marks the company's entry into the naval and shipbuilding sectors of the defence industry.
Avisan Group specialises in weapons installation, shipbuilding, ship retrofitting, and other aspects of naval defence. The group reported combined sales of over INR62.7 million ($740,000) in the 2025 fiscal year and currently holds an order book valued at over INR205.3 million.
The group's client list includes the Indian Navy Weapons Department, Hindustan Shipyard, Goa Shipyard, Cummins, and Larsen and Toubro. Specific projects in its order book include installing missile and weapons systems on various naval ships, replacing sonar radars, and replacing the main surveillance radar on the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.
Sunita Tools, which said it is nearing commercial production at its new artillery shells factory, stated that the acquisition positions the combined entity to capitalise on opportunities in the shipbuilding, retrofitting, and naval defence industries.