Spain probes steelmaker for breaching Israel sales ban

Spain's High Court is investigating privately-owned steelmaker Sidenor for allegedly selling steel to an Israeli firm for the purpose of making weapons, it said on Friday, in one of the first potential legal consequences of Spain's ban on such deals.

Judge Francisco de Jorge is leading the investigation targeting Sidenor's CEO Jose Antonio Jainaga Gomez and two other executives for alleged smuggling and, "complicity in crimes against humanity or genocide," according to the statement.

They were summoned to testify on November 12.