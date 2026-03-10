South Korea asserts it can deter threats even if US assets depart

South Korea can deter any threats from North Korea even if Washington redeploys weapons stationed in the country, President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday, after reports that US missile defence systems were being sent to the Middle East.

Reports on shifting key US military assets have sparked concern in Asia about the potential gaps in regional defences if Washington diverts ships and missiles used to deter military flexing by China and North Korea to other theatres.

"It appears that there is controversy recently over US Forces in Korea shipping some weapons, such as artillery batteries and air-defence weapons, out of the country," Lee said in a cabinet meeting, noting that while Seoul had expressed opposition, it was not in a position to make demands.