Russia's Medvedev warns US Tomahawk supplies to Ukraine could "end badly"

“Yeah, I might tell him (Putin), if the war is not settled, we may very well do it,” Trump said. “We may not, but we may do it...Do they want to have Tomahawks going in their direction? I don’t think so.”

Medvedev wrote: “One can only hope that this is another empty threat...Like sending nuclear submarines closer to Russia.”

He was alluding to Trump’s statement in August that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to move closer to Russia in response to what he called “highly provocative” comments from Medvedev about the risk of war.