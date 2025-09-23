Russia says letting US nuclear treaty lapse poses global security risks

New START, the last nuclear agreement between the two countries, is due to expire on February 5, and Peskov said it would be "virtually impossible" to negotiate a successor treaty before then - hence Putin's suggestion to stick to its prescribed limits on nuclear warheads.

"Time...is running out, and we are truly on the threshold of a situation where we could be left without any bilateral documents regulating strategic stability and security, which, of course, is fraught with great dangers from a global perspective," Peskov said.

He said Putin's initiative had not been discussed in advance with US President Donald Trump.