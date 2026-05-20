Russia puts its tactical nuclear launch readiness on full display as naval assets participate in exercise

Russia on Wednesday showed what it said was footage of troops delivering nuclear warheads to mobile Iskander-M missile launch systems, loading them and moving them to launch sites as part of a major nuclear exercise.

In a statement released to state media, the Defence Ministry said its forces had practised bringing units to, "the highest levels of combat readiness for the use of nuclear weapons".

The three-day exercise, which started on Tuesday and is taking place across Russia and Belarus, comes at a time when Moscow is locked in what it says is an existential struggle with the West over Ukraine.