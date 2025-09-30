Royal Navy completes first firing of new anti-ship missiles

The NSM, which is also in service with the Norwegian, US and Polish navies, travels close to supersonic speeds and can evading detection by skimming just above the surface of the water.

The NSM will be a complementary weapon for the "future cruise anti-ship weapon," which will become the Royal Navy's premier long-range, heavy duty anti-ship missile. This weapon system will be carried by the navy’s newer warships fitted with the Mark 41 vertical launch system, including the new Type 26 and Type 31 frigates.

The NSM is currently fitted to Somerset and her Type 23 sisters HMS Richmond and HMS Portland.