Report: delays impede hypersonic missile integration on US Navy's Zumwalt-class destroyers

The US Navy is currently 24 months behind in its efforts to modernise its three Zumwalt-class destroyers to host the "conventional prompt strike" (CPS) hypersonic missile as part of its surface strike mission, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) revealed in report published on Friday, July 17.

The GAO found that both the Zumwalt-class and CPS efforts face challenges such as: modernisation of class lead ship USS Zumwalt being behind schedule due to unplanned work despite being 94 per cent complete as of January 2026; the ships' unique systems such as radar and combat systems being costly and difficult to sustain and maintain; flight testing of CPS pushed back two years to 2027 due to funding and testing challenges; and quality and production issues that push the missiles' production rate well below the goal of 12 rounds per year.