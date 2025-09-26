Raytheon secures $26m order for Mk 104 rocket motor work

Raytheon and Avio USA have finalised a purchase order worth up to $26 million to continue engineering work on the Mk 104 dual-thrust rocket motor, part of Raytheon’s standard missile programme.

The order, announced on September 24, follows a contract signed 13 months earlier covering initial engineering efforts. The new funding will support work through the critical design review stage, procurement of long-lead materials, and measures to expand and accelerate production capacity for solid rocket motors.