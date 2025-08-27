Raytheon completes first live maritime test of new radar variant
Raytheon has successfully completed the first live test of its AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in a maritime environment. The test was conducted in partnership with the US Navy at the advanced radar detection laboratory at the Pacific missile range facility in Hawaii.
During multiple tests over open water, the company stated that the radar successfully tracked both air and surface targets under various conditions. The tests also yielded the first live data set for the (V)4 configuration, which will be used to refine the system for future testing and eventual shipboard deployment.
Barbara Borgonovi, President of Naval Power at Raytheon, stated that the radar will allow existing US Navy Flight IIA Destroyers to significantly upgrade their detection and tracking capabilities, enabling sailors to more effectively monitor and respond to potential threats.
The SPY-6 is a family of advanced naval radars, and the (V)4 is the next variant to undergo live maritime testing. Raytheon stated that over the next decade, the SPY-6 family is expected to be deployed on more than 60 US Navy ships to enhance defence against air, surface, and ballistic threats.