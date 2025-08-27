Raytheon completes first live maritime test of new radar variant

Raytheon has successfully completed the first live test of its AN/SPY-6(V)4 radar in a maritime environment. The test was conducted in partnership with the US Navy at the advanced radar detection laboratory at the Pacific missile range facility in Hawaii.

During multiple tests over open water, the company stated that the radar successfully tracked both air and surface targets under various conditions. The tests also yielded the first live data set for the (V)4 configuration, which will be used to refine the system for future testing and eventual shipboard deployment.