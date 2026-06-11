Portugal orders new weapon stations for naval vessels

Defence technology company the EM&E Group has been selected to supply the Portuguese Navy with 47 naval weapon stations.
This procurement is being managed through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency. The contract will be carried out in two phases.
The weapon stations to be supplied to Portugal will include those for 30mm chain guns and 12.7mm machine guns.
The two weapon station variants will each feature a modular design, day and night operation, and dual axis gyrostabilisation. They will also integrate surveillance, observation, and automatic target tracking capabilities.
The 30mm stations will feature integrated ballistic calculators and ammunition programmers that allow the use of airburst ammunition without the need for an additional system. The EM&E Group said this station is specifically designed for integration into medium and large vessels.
The 12.7mm stations are optimised for short- and medium-range defence. They can also be configured to integrate 40mm grenade launchers, making them suitable for counter-drone applications.