Partnership to supply torpedoes, countermeasures to bolster Canada's underwater defence

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems, and Magellan Aerospace Corporation have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to identify and develop areas of industrial cooperation aimed at strengthening Canada’s defence sovereignty and enhancing its underwater defence capabilities.

Within this framework, WASS Submarine Systems and Magellan will work together to explore opportunities for Canadian industrial participation in heavyweight torpedoes and torpedo countermeasures system capabilities.

Areas of cooperation include the production of components, energetic sections, sub-assemblies, final assembly and factory testing, as well as maintenance and in-service support activities.