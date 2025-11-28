Weaponry

Pakistan Navy conducts test firing of new ship-launched ballistic missile

SMASH missile after being fired from a Pakistan Navy Zulfiquar-class frigate
The Pakistan Navy recently conducted a successful test firing of an indigenously developed ship-launched, anti-ship ballistic missile.

The navy said the SMASH (supersonic missile, anti-ship) weapon system is capable of engaging sea targets as well as ground targets with high precision. The system is equipped with state-of-the-art guidance technology and has advanced manoeuvrability features.

The test firing was conducted using one of the navy's Zulfiquar-class guided-missile frigates on Tuesday, November 25.

SMASH is still under development for local use as opposed to export. Analysts say the missile has a stated range of 350 kilometres and will be used for anti-access and area-denial, though details on its dimensions have not yet been made publicly available.

SMASH is the second operational anti-ship missile to be fielded by the Pakistan Navy after the Chinese-developed CM-302 supersonic cruise missile, which was acquired concurrently with the Tughril-class frigates.

