OPINION | China's parade of new weaponry sends message of deterrence

From an upgraded, nuclear-armed missile with near-global reach, to air defence lasers, hypersonic weapons, and sea drones that could crowd its near seas, China sent a broad message of deterrence with its largest ever military parade on Wednesday.

Military analysts and diplomats saw China's leader Xi Jinping using the event to signal a diverse group, from the United States and its allies, to neighbours and regional powers India and Russia, as well as potential buyers of technology.

"For all the operational questions that surround some of these new elements, China was sending a message of technological advance and military strength on all fronts - there is a indeed a lot for rival defence planners to get their heads around," said Singapore-based security analyst Alexander Neill.

For the first time, China displayed its full nuclear triad of weapons that can be deployed from land, sea and air, including a re-tooled intercontinental ballistic missile, the DF-5C, with a range of 20,000 kilometres (12,400 miles), and a new road-mobile long-range missile, the DF-61.