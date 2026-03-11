North Korea conducts cruise missile tests on destroyer Choe Hyon

North Korea said it conducted on Tuesday a strategic cruise missile test on the destroyer Choe Hyon, state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test launch via video.

Kim said that the test on the destroyer was to demonstrate the strategic offensive capabilities of the ROK Navy.

"Strike target specifications were sent to the destroyer Choi Hyun, and simultaneous strategic cruise missile launches were carried out against several targets," said KCNA.