North Korea conducts cruise missile tests on destroyer Choe Hyon

North Korea said it conducted on Tuesday a strategic cruise missile test on the destroyer Choe Hyon, state news agency KCNA said on Wednesday.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observed the test launch via video.
Kim said that the test on the destroyer was to demonstrate the strategic offensive capabilities of the ROK Navy.
"Strike target specifications were sent to the destroyer Choi Hyun, and simultaneous strategic cruise missile launches were carried out against several targets," said KCNA.
"The launched cruise missiles flew along the flight trajectory set in the West Sea of Korea between 10,116 and 10,138 s, striking individual island targets."
Kim reportedly said that hypersonic weapon systems should replace ship-class guns on destroyers of the 5,000-ton class and 8,000-ton classes to enhance ship-to-ship and strategic attack capabilities.
"The components of our war deterrence are now being encompassed in a very sophisticated operational system that continues to be effective and accelerating, and the national nuclear forces have transitioned to a multifaceted operational stage," Kim said.