No information from US on arms sale adjustments, Taiwan says

Taiwan's presidential office said on Friday it had not received any information about the US adjusting military sales, after a senior US official suggested there was a pause due to the need to have enough arms for the war with Iran.

Taiwan, which China views as its own territory, has been waiting for the US to approve a new arms sale package which Reuters has reported could be worth up to $14 billion. However, US President Donald Trump said following a summit with China's Xi Jinping in Beijing last week that he was undecided on whether to approve it.

On Thursday, US Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao was asked at a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing about future arms sales to Taiwan.