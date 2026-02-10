New torpedoes to be supplied to Royal Saudi Naval Forces

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems, has secured an order from the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia for the supply of new MU90 lightweight torpedoes.

The contract has a total value in excess of €200 million (US$240 million). Deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2029 and 2030.

The MU90 torpedo is already in service with the navies of Italy and of more than 10 other countries. The weapon has been conceived to cope with a broad range of tasks in various environments, thus enabling it to address demanding anti-submarine warfare operational needs.