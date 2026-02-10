New torpedoes to be supplied to Royal Saudi Naval Forces

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems, has secured an order from the Ministry of Defense of Saudi Arabia for the supply of new MU90 lightweight torpedoes.
The contract has a total value in excess of €200 million (US$240 million). Deliveries are scheduled to take place between 2029 and 2030.
The MU90 torpedo is already in service with the navies of Italy and of more than 10 other countries. The weapon has been conceived to cope with a broad range of tasks in various environments, thus enabling it to address demanding anti-submarine warfare operational needs.
The torpedo can be deployed by a wide range of platforms including surface vessels as well as fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.
Each MU90 torpedo measures 2.85 metres long and displaces just over 300 kg. It is of 323.7mm "NATO standard" calibre.
In addition to the torpedoes, the contract also includes the supply of logistic support service for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces.