New torpedo defence system selected for Royal Australian Navy's Hunter-class frigates

Torpedo defence and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems manufacturer Ultra Maritime has been selected to provide new torpedo defence capabilities for the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) Hunter-class frigate program.
Ultra Maritime said this award adds to an expanding set of crewed and uncrewed vessels benefiting from its technologies.
The Hunter-class frigates will deploy Ultra Maritime’s surface ship torpedo defence system, which will combine a single in-line towed array with automatic threat alert. The company said this combination will maintain a high probability of detection coupled with low false alarm rate whilst minimising overall operator workload.
The contract from BAE Systems Maritime Australia provides the RAN with a full “sense to effect” capability to keep ships and crews safe from torpedo threats, Ultra Maritime said in a press release.
Ultra Maritime previously announced that its hull mounted sonar has also been selected for the Hunter class. Both systems are included in the baseline Type 26 warship's ASW design, meaning the RAN will share commonality with the UK, Canada, Norway, plus other countries that will use this hull form in the future.
The company said the RAN will not only benefit from scale and commonality, but through future spiral developments and through life support.