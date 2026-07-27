New €51m project to develop close-range defence system for Spanish Navy

Spanish defence and technology company Indra announced that it is leading the SILAEM special modernisation programme to develop a naval point-defence system under a €51 million ($55 million) project.
The system, also referred to as a shipborne launcher system, is intended to serve as a final line of defence against hostile craft, aerial and surface drones, anti-ship missiles and attacks on coastal positions.
Indra said the programme is designed to improve close-range protection for naval vessels operating in increasingly complex threat environments.
Development work covers two versions of the system. One will be a stand-alone configuration, while the other will be integrated with the SCOMBA combat system. The main hardware elements include an X-band fire-control radar for target acquisition and tracking, a turret and laser-guided missiles managed through a command-and-control system.
Indra said the system has been designed with an open architecture to allow interoperability with third-party sensors. This would enable NATO and allied navies to incorporate the system into existing vessels.
The firm added that the technology is intended to meet multi-layered defence requirements against saturation attacks by allowing military ships to respond to threats at different ranges using suitable sensors and weapons.