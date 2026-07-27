New €51m project to develop close-range defence system for Spanish Navy

Spanish defence and technology company Indra announced that it is leading the SILAEM special modernisation programme to develop a naval point-defence system under a €51 million ($55 million) project.

The system, also referred to as a shipborne launcher system, is intended to serve as a final line of defence against hostile craft, aerial and surface drones, anti-ship missiles and attacks on coastal positions.

Indra said the programme is designed to improve close-range protection for naval vessels operating in increasingly complex threat environments.