Weaponry

New €51m project to develop close-range defence system for Spanish Navy

The Spanish Navy's aircraft carrier-LHD Juan Carlos I
The Spanish Navy's aircraft carrier-LHD Juan Carlos IIndra
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Spanish defence and technology company Indra announced that it is leading the SILAEM special modernisation programme to develop a naval point-defence system under a €51 million ($55 million) project.

The system, also referred to as a shipborne launcher system, is intended to serve as a final line of defence against hostile craft, aerial and surface drones, anti-ship missiles and attacks on coastal positions.

Indra said the programme is designed to improve close-range protection for naval vessels operating in increasingly complex threat environments.

Development work covers two versions of the system. One will be a stand-alone configuration, while the other will be integrated with the SCOMBA combat system. The main hardware elements include an X-band fire-control radar for target acquisition and tracking, a turret and laser-guided missiles managed through a command-and-control system.

Indra said the system has been designed with an open architecture to allow interoperability with third-party sensors. This would enable NATO and allied navies to incorporate the system into existing vessels.

The firm added that the technology is intended to meet multi-layered defence requirements against saturation attacks by allowing military ships to respond to threats at different ranges using suitable sensors and weapons.

Europe
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Spanish Navy
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