Naval Group signs sea-based weapon launching system trial agreements

French shipbuilding company Naval Group has signed two separate agreements with international partners to conduct firing trials of air defence missiles from its multipurpose launching system.

These agreements aim to support the future integration of different missiles into the launcher.

The first agreement, signed on June 16 with Halcon, a weapons producer owned by UAE-based EDGE Group, covers firing trials of the Skynight air defence missile. The companies planned a trials campaign in the UAE from 2026 to 2027, with an initial land-based phase followed by sea-based trials.