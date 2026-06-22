Naval Group signs sea-based weapon launching system trial agreements

French shipbuilding company Naval Group has signed two separate agreements with international partners to conduct firing trials of air defence missiles from its multipurpose launching system.
These agreements aim to support the future integration of different missiles into the launcher.
The first agreement, signed on June 16 with Halcon, a weapons producer owned by UAE-based EDGE Group, covers firing trials of the Skynight air defence missile. The companies planned a trials campaign in the UAE from 2026 to 2027, with an initial land-based phase followed by sea-based trials.
Under a second agreement signed on June 19, Naval Group partnered with Mesko and Telesystem to demonstrate the Piorun missile capacity on the same launching system.
The three companies will explore integrating the short-range surface-to-air missile to offer an integrated European solution for naval, air, and land defence.
According to Naval Group, its multipurpose launching system is designed to provide navies with a single platform for multiple means of self-defence. This system serves as an alternative to using one launcher per type of weapon to optimise logistics and crew training.