Manufacture begins on anti-air missile prototypes for future South Korean warships

LIG Defense and Aerospace (LIG D&A) has begun manufacturing prototype examples of the KSAM-II surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) slated for installation on the Republic of Korea Navy's (ROKN) future warships.

The missiles are intended to replace the SM-2 SAMs, which utilise a design that was originally developed in the 1960s.

Each KSAM-II will measure six metres long and will have an active radar seeker head and a maximum speed of Mach five. Manufacture of each example is expected to take around three months and will involve approximately 20 assembly stages.