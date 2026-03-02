Macron to boost nuclear arsenal, involve European allies in doctrine change

France will increase the size of its nuclear arsenal and strengthen its deterrent, with an increasing risk of conflicts globally crossing the nuclear threshold, its deeply unpopular president Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

"We are currently experiencing a period of geopolitical upheaval fraught with risk," Macron said in a speech delivered from a submarine base in Brittany, adding that a "hardening" of the French deterrence model was needed.

Unveiling the update to France's nuclear doctrine at a nuclear base on the Atlantic coast, Macron also said a "major" change would see more cooperation with European allies that have expressed interest, including Germany.

Germany but also Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark would be able to take part in French nuclear wargames, Macron said, although he made clear decision-making on nuclear strikes will remain solely in the hands of the French president.