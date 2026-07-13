Lower than expected order growth sinks Kongsberg's shares

Norwegian defence and technology firm Kongsberg Gruppen reported a smaller-than-expected 53 per cent rise in second-quarter order intake on Monday, sending its shares down as much as nine per cent.

SB1 Markets analyst Ole-Petter Sjøvold said the shortfall was mainly due to the timing of the recognition of a $400 million Norwegian advanced surface-to-air missile system contract with Raytheon for Kuwait, which had yet to be recorded.

Adjusted for that, order intake was broadly in line with expectations, he said, adding that the purchase price for missile systems developer Zone 5 — a deal Kongsberg completed last month — appeared lower than SB1 Markets' forecast.

Kongsberg, which serves defence, security and technology sectors, said quarterly orders rose to NOK17.07 billion ($1.75 billion) from NOK11.19 billion a year earlier.