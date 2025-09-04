Lockheed Martin wins $9.8b Patriot missile contract

The US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $9.8 billion contract for Patriot missiles, the company said on Wednesday, as demand for the missile defense interceptor from the US and foreign militaries continues.

It is the largest order ever of Patriot missiles. Lockheed is manufacturing the newest version of the interceptors that arm the Patriot, known as PAC-3 MSE, which cost about $4 million each, according to army budget documents.