Lockheed Martin, Germany's Diehl Defence to sign warship deal?

Lockheed Martin and Germany's Diehl Defence plan to collaborate on equipping warships with missiles manufactured in Germany, business magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Tuesday.

The core of the expected deal is the integration of Diehl's IRIS-T air defence missile into Lockheed Martin's Aegis and MK41 launch systems, reported the magazine, adding the deal would be signed on the sidelines of a Berlin Security Conference.

No one at Diehl was immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Miranda Murray)