Leonardo scores $371m naval combat systems deal for Kuwait

Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo has signed a €320 million ($371.10 million) contract with Abu Dhabi Ship Building, the naval division of Emirati defence group EDGE, to provide naval combat systems for the Kuwait Navy.

The agreement strengthens cooperation between the two groups and is a further step in creating a future joint venture, Leonardo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Collaboration between the companies has already led to delivery of more than 25 vessels.