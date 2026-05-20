Leonardo scores $371m naval combat systems deal for Kuwait

Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo has signed a €320 million ($371.10 million) contract with Abu Dhabi Ship Building, the naval division of Emirati defence group EDGE, to provide naval combat systems for the Kuwait Navy.
The agreement strengthens cooperation between the two groups and is a further step in creating a future joint venture, Leonardo said in a statement on Wednesday.
Collaboration between the companies has already led to delivery of more than 25 vessels.
The next-generation systems are for the Falaj 3 configuration of Kuwait's Al Dorra missile boat programme.
Leonardo's naval combat management, long-range surveillance and missile defence systems are used by more than 100 navies worldwide.
The Falaj 3-class OPVs are based on the Fearless-class ships that Singapore’s ST Engineering had designed for the Republic of Singapore Navy in the 1990s. EDGE was commissioned by Kuwait's Ministry of Defence to build these new vessels in June 2025.
(Reporting by Alessia Pe, Editing by Giulia Segreti, David Goodman and Baird Maritime)