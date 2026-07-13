Kuwait selects decoy launchers for future navy ships

Rheinmetall has been selected to supply the Kuwaiti Naval Force (KNF) with examples of its multi-ammunition softkill systems (MASS) decoy countermeasures launchers for installation on eight future naval vessels.

The contract also includes the supply of decoy ammunition. Integration and verification activities are also part of the commissioning.

The total contract value was booked in the second quarter of 2026. Delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2026 upon receipt of the order and will end three years later in the second quarter of 2029.