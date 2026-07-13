Kuwait selects decoy launchers for future navy ships

Rheinmetall has been selected to supply the Kuwaiti Naval Force (KNF) with examples of its multi-ammunition softkill systems (MASS) decoy countermeasures launchers for installation on eight future naval vessels.
The contract also includes the supply of decoy ammunition. Integration and verification activities are also part of the commissioning.
The total contract value was booked in the second quarter of 2026. Delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2026 upon receipt of the order and will end three years later in the second quarter of 2029.
The vessels to be equipped with Rheinmetall's MASS are eight KNF Al Dorra-class guided-missile boats. The open sea-capable stealth vessels will be built by UAE-based EDGE Group via its Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding division.
MASS is an "off-board" countermeasures system designed to defeat incoming missile and asymmetric threats with a tailored "soft kill" and screening effect for naval vessels. The countermeasures initiated by the system generate a decoy target, which an incoming missile would then interpret to be a higher-value asset, ultimately causing the threat to veer off course.
A single MASS launcher can send these countermeasures autonomously, taking into account wind and the ship’s navigation data as well as information concerning the nature of the threat.