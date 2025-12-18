Kongsberg to supply Denmark with coastal defence system worth over €100m

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace has signed a contract with the Danish Government for the supply of the naval strike missile coastal defence system (NSM CDS). The agreement, valued at more than €100 million, will provide Denmark with land-based maritime strike capabilities.
The coastal artillery system comprises an advanced fire control system, mobile launch pads, and the naval strike missile (NSM). This acquisition follows a separate contract signed earlier this year for NSM missiles to equip the Royal Danish Navy's frigates.
The land-based variant is intended to enable Denmark to combat modern naval threats from the shore, strengthening the country’s operational presence from the Baltic Sea to the North Sea.
Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, stated that the acquisition will enhance the country’s operational capabilities and increase the regional presence of the system.
Kjetil R. Myhra, Executive Vice President of Defence Systems at Kongsberg, noted that the selection confirms the NSM CDS’s position as a mobile coastal artillery solution for NATO allies.
Denmark becomes the fifth NATO nation to acquire the system, joining Poland, the United States, Romania, and Latvia.