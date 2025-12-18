Kongsberg to supply Denmark with coastal defence system worth over €100m

Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace has signed a contract with the Danish Government for the supply of the naval strike missile coastal defence system (NSM CDS). The agreement, valued at more than €100 million, will provide Denmark with land-based maritime strike capabilities.

The coastal artillery system comprises an advanced fire control system, mobile launch pads, and the naval strike missile (NSM). This acquisition follows a separate contract signed earlier this year for NSM missiles to equip the Royal Danish Navy's frigates.